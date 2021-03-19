Riderless snowmobile demolishes Bullock's porch

A large bang caused lunch-time diners at Yellowknife's Bullock's Bistro on Thursday to put down their forks and find out for themselves what all the commotion was.

The diners found a riderless snowmobile had crashed into the outdoor dining area but luckily, nobody was injured, said Bullock's owner Jo-Ann Martin.

"That was our show for today. They always used to say Bullock's was a wild place to eat back in the day. A bit of the history coming back," she said, as crews dragged off the remnants of the porch.

Martin was upstairs when she heard the crash, first reported by Cabin Radio.

At first she thought it could be a truck, then checked her cameras to find a snowmobile overturned.

She raced out to make sure that nobody was pinned in the rubble.

Owner Jo-Ann Martin says the porch will be rebuilt while respecting the code requirements for the historic building. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

"When I got out here, the guy was standing here and he hadn't even been on the snowmobile. I guess the throttle had stuck on the sled while he was starting it," she told CBC.

"Thank goodness he wasn't on it," she said. "And then of course, when it flipped over, it was still going. So he had to rush over and turn it off. We came running out thinking somebody might have got hurt, but we were lucky nobody was coming out of the building or going in when it happened."

The porch is from the Arctic Air TV show.

"When they finished the show, they offered the porch because we didn't have [one] back in the day," said Martin. "So, they shipped it up from Vancouver and attached to the building."

"Today we had a snowmobile crash into it and demolish it. So we have to tear it down and get it rebuilt. And here we are. You never know what's going to happen here at Bullock's Bistro. Every day is a surprise," she said.

Martin said the building itself is sturdy and didn't incur any structural damage. In fact, the building now looks the closer to its original state than it has in years.

"The building is a historic building, so it has to go back as was," she said.

Its historic status turned out to be a bit of a saving grace — when the porch was built, it was not attached to the building because of the regulations for historic building or codes, she said.

"When they built things back in the day, they built the darn things real solid," said Martin — so solid, the bistro was still serving food Thursday afternoon.

They cleared the debris and opened up the side door for customers so they can get their fill of fish.