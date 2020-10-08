13 bullets shot into Beaver Creek cabin while owner away: RCMP

Police are looking for information after 13 bullets were shot into a cabin near Beaver Creek, Yukon, while the owner was away.

RCMP said the cabin owner contacted police on Sept. 27.

The roughly 13 bullets had pierced through the log walls and into the building, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

RCMP said the shots would have been fired in the two weeks before Sept. 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 867-862-2677 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.