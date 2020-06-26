Building fire in Inuvik spreading to nearby 'shrubs and trees,' crews deployed

The town of Inuvik, N.W.T., is reporting a fire at a building early Friday morning at Airport Lake.

Inuvik Fire was alerted to the fire at 3:46 a.m. and responded with seven personnel and "two apparatus," fire chief Cynthia Hammond said in a news release on Friday.

"Upon arrival at the Airport Lake Boat Launch, it was determined that the location was inaccessible by fire apparatus, as it was across the lake," said Hammond in the release.

She said the territory's Department of Environment and Natural Resources was contacted for assistance as the fire had spread to "surrounding green space." At 10:30 a.m. the department deployed a fire crew to assess the situation and quell further spread of the fire.

The structure was completely destroyed by the fire, said Hammond, adding that though it had spread to nearby trees, the fire was "slow moving."

No injuries have been reported, said Hammond.

Smoke shown on Friday across from the Airport Lake boat launch. (Mackenzie Scott / CBC )

According to a notice from Hammond posted on the Town of Inuvik's website, the fire poses "no risk to any other structures in the area."

"Once the fire has been mitigated and investigation occurs, an update will be provided," said Hammond in the news release.