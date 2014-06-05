Skip to Main Content
Crew safe after Buffalo Airways plane lands off runway near Hay River
A Buffalo Airways aircraft landed off the runway in Hay River, N.W.T., on Friday. All crew on board are safe.

Mechanical issue cited as cause of incident that happened at about 8 a.m. Friday

A file photo of Buffalo Airways DC-3s at a northern gravel airstrip in 2006. A Buffalo Airways aircraft landed off the runway in Hay River, N.W.T., on Friday. (Buffalo Airways)

A Buffalo Airways aircraft landed off the runway in Hay River, N.W.T., on Friday.

According to Katherine Defosse, Buffalo Airways communications director, the cause was a mechanical issue. She said all crew on board are safe.

The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Friday. At this time it's not clear how far off the runway the aircraft landed.

Buffalo Airways 169, flying a DC-3, took off from Hay River to Yellowknife at 7:41 a.m. The planned travel time was 55 minutes.

Yellowknife-based Buffalo Airways, which operates World War II-era aircraft, was featured in History Television's Ice Pilots NWT. The airline operates passenger, charter passenger, charter cargo, firefighting and fuel services, according to its website.

Buffalo Airways has a history of hard landings and other incidents. The company's licence was suspended by Transport Canada back in 2015; it was reinstated the following year.

With files from Avery Zingel

