Ski classic founder 'Buckwheat' Donahue dies

Robert Carlin 'Buckwheat' Donahue, founder of the Buckwheat International Ski Classic, has died.

The Log Cabin Ski Society, which runs the classic, shared the news in a Facebook post Monday evening.

"Our dear friend and founder Buckwheat Donahue crossed over to the next bend this morning and is now at peace," the post reads. "He suffered another heart attack a few weeks ago."

"There was a concerted effort to keep him alive after he was brought back," it continues, "but in the end, after waiting to see if he would bounce back, he was sent on his way, per his wishes."

Jeff Brady, with the society, confirmed to CBC Tuesday morning that Donahue died around noon Alaska time on Monday.

Donahue was a longtime resident of Skagway, Alaska and a contributor to CBC Yukon's morning show as their Skagway community correspondent. He also served as the executive director of the community's tourism bureau.

In the Yukon, he is best known for his role in founding the Buckwheat Ski Classic and co-founding the Yukon River Quest.

Recently, Donahue was living at a seniors' centre in Oklahoma City, according to the ski society.

Donahue appeared on A New Day a little under a year ago to mark the 60th anniversary of CBC Yukon.