Meet the Trailbreaker's Employee of the Month: Park manager Bruce Davidson

When Bruce Davidson steps into his gatehouse at Prelude Lake Territorial Park, he immediately feels at home.

The walls are covered with posters and memorabilia he's picked up during his past twenty years as the park's manager.

"I've sort of seen the park grow up around me," Davidson said during a tour of his office, which is covered with postcards and gifts from appreciative campers.

Davidson stands in front of his gatehouse at Prelude Lake Territorial Park. He describes his job as a labour of love, and the campers he gets to meet as the best part of his day. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

While Davidson treasures those tokens of appreciation, it's just a fringe benefit of doing a job he truly loves.

"It all sort of fits with my appreciation of the outdoors and people, and of just being a host."

Going the extra mile

Davidson is well-known and well-loved amongst campers for the weekly activities he plans, like potlucks, and a kids' Olympics — and especially for the hundreds of Christmas cards he diligently sends out every year.

"I just sort of figured it would be a nice little gesture, trying to remind people that camping season is around the bend and I'm thinking of you."

While Davidson loves the outdoor life, he says the part of the job that really "lifts [him] up" is the relationships he gets to build with campers every summer, especially if he knows they've enjoyed their experience.

"I've grown to adore the types of people that come this way. You develop a good rapport, and you almost know each other like schoolmates.

"I guess generally at the campsite, the best nature of humans come out. That's what I really learned being here."

Bruce Davidson, longtime Prelude Lake park manager and the Trailbreaker's Employee of the Month, sings an ode to the lake and campground he calls home. 2:49

