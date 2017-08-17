Brothers accused in taxi robbery have histories of violence

Two brothers accused of the armed robbery of a taxi driver have a history of violent criminal behaviour.

Tevin McNeely and Dean Allen McNeely are accused of robbing a Yellowknife taxi driver at gunpoint on Wednesday, June 5. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison if the weapon was a handgun or some other type of restricted firearm.

The two were charged last week and have yet to enter pleas. None of the allegations against them have been tested in court.

Tevin McNeely, 22, has been convicted of theft, assaulting a peace officer, and assault.

According to court records, in 2017 he was convicted of assault causing bodily harm for severely beating a woman who was babysitting his girlfriend's child. In a drunken rage, he threw the woman to the ground, punched her repeatedly in the face, kicked her in the head and choked her in an attack that continued for 15 minutes. McNeely was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Dean McNeely, 32, has been convicted of assault with a weapon, assault, robbery, theft over $5,000, and obstructing justice. McNeely was charged with robbery using a firearm in 2016 but the charge was later dropped.

According to a pre-sentence report prepared for one of Tevin McNeely's earlier sentencings, he spent his childhood in Fort Good Hope. The family moved to Yellowknife 10 years ago. His parents abused alcohol and his father assaulted his mother.

The 2016 report said Tevin McNeely left school after Grade 7. When the family arrived in Yellowknife his mother said she couldn't afford school fees or lunch money so he stopped going to school.

The brothers are scheduled to have a bail hearing in justice of the peace court in Yellowknife Monday morning.