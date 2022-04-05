Two Canadian social media stars join forces to spread some joy

Coming soon on a social media feed near you, the Yukon's bhangra-dancing Gurdeep Pandher and Brittlestar funnyman Stewart Reynolds are joining forces to spread a little humour and a little joy.

Reynolds and his wife, Shannon, hopped on a plane for the first time in two years last week and traveled to the Yukon to meet Pandher in person. The two have been friends for about four years, although they had never met in person until now.

Reynolds, who has been creating and posting comedy videos on YouTube under the name Brittlestar for the past nine years, said his videos have an "aspirational style."

"People look at me and think, I've set the bar so low that they'll be able to get over it. No problems as well. So that's kind of that's my whole shtick," Reynolds told CBC's Airplay.

He added he's always wanted to visit Yukon, and the chance to do a video with Pandher was "just too much to pass over."

"We had to do it and I think it'll be really fun," said Reynolds.

Neither will say much about the video they shot together but Pandher did add there is some dancing in the video, but unlike in his own videos, it's not all bhangra dancing.

"I have some Brittlestar influence now," he said with a laugh. "Like, he taught me some '80s moves and you're going to see those moves."

Reynolds added that he feels he and Pandher can offer people a little bit of "merriment or joy" on their social media feeds.

"And if we can do that together, well, hey, that'd be pretty good." he said

As to when the video will be posted, Reynolds said, "very, very soon."

'Like giving happy medicine'

Both social media stars said when they first started posting their videos, they thought it was just good fun, nothing more than a little entertainment.

Then one day, Reynolds attended his first social media meet up in Toronto in 2013. A woman he didn't know crossed the street and hugged him.

"I thought, 'who is this crazy woman?' And she said, 'I just want to let you know that your videos have gotten me through a really hard time.'"

That's when he realized his videos had an important purpose.

Pandher said he also realized over time — from the feedback he was getting including a handwritten letter that said how "much needed" his videos were — that his videos were also providing more than just entertainment.

"We just provide some relief. It's just like giving to some kind of mental therapy so that people can take something out of it. They can take a break," said Pandher.

"This is like giving a happy medicine."