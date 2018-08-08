Emotions high after Brittany Martel's body comes home

It was an emotional weekend for friends and family of Brittany "Bree" Martel after her body was returned home to Hay River, N.W.T., on Aug. 5.

Those who spoke to CBC News remembered her as a social butterfly, a dedicated friend and a talented artist.

Her aunt, Dolly Martel, says the community has rallied around her family in the wake of the tragedy.

Brittany Martel's body was found on the side of a highway near Merritt, B.C. on July 23, according to police.

Air Tindi chartered Martel's body home from Yellowknife to Hay River at no cost, said Dolly, and a GoFundMe account for the family has surpassed its fundraising goal.

Dolly said the burial on Aug. 6 was difficult.

"I had a hard time leaving the cemetery," she said. "Brittany didn't deserve this, the way she was found — she didn't deserve that. No one does."

Police don't suspect criminality

Jaylene Delorme-Buggins performed a personal ceremony to grieve Brittany Martel's death on Aug. 6 in Ottawa. Buggins released tobacco and wore a red dress to recognize missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Submitted by Jaylene Delorme-Buggins) On July 31, police announced they don't believe Brittany's is suspicious, and that the investigation was being passed along to coroners.

"We have conducted a thorough investigation into this matter," British Columbia RCMP media relations officer Janelle Shoihet stated on Aug. 2.

"Our commitment from the onset of the investigation, was to provide timely and up to date information to her family, a commitment we continue to maintain."

Dolly Martel says she's not satisfied with the RCMP's investigation.

"I want justice for my niece and I really believe someone is responsible," said Dolly, her voice breaking. "I need to find more answers."

Jaylene Delorme-Buggins is a friend of Martel's. She thought that police could have taken more time to investigate, and said the quick closure was an "unfair" response to her death.

"She lived a life of struggle," said Delorme-Buggins.

"I was right there with her, living that life, until I started doing the work that I do now. I honestly think there needs to be more work done in finding out what happened to her."