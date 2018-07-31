Hay River woman's death in B.C. not suspicious, RCMP say

The death of a woman from Hay River, N.W.T., whose body was found in British Columbia last week, has been deemed non-suspicious.

According to a Tuesday news release from the B.C. RCMP, no criminality is suspected in Brittany Martel's death.

RCMP had previously said an examination of the scene where Martel's body was found didn't show any overt signs of criminality. An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death.

Martel's body was discovered near Mine Creek Road and Highway 5 on July 22 by a motorist who was stretching his legs while waiting out an accident on the Coquihalla Highway.

At the time RCMP said the body was that of a 27-year-old Indigenous woman from the N.W.T. with connections to the South Okanagan. Martel's family later confirmed her identity to CBC News.

Merritt RCMP are thanking members of the public who called in to assist with sightings of Martel in the days before her death, as well as in the recovery of some of her personal belongings.

The news release says the investigation will now be handed over to the BC Coroners Service with assistance from the police if needed.