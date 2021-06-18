Demolition of former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., postponed

The planned demolition of a former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., has been put off to a later date, according to the Daylu Dena Council.

The move was made after animal remains were found at a local construction site on June 17, according to a media statement.

"Due to the location and uncertainty of the remains upon discovery, the RCMP opened an active investigation in the community to conduct a forensic analysis," it said.

The decision was made to "prepare for the worst and best protect the wellbeing" of community members, the statement continued.

The demolition was slated to happen on National Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday. The plan was made after the remains of about 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. last month.

Feeding into the decision to postpone the demolition is the COVID-19 outbreak in Yukon, which has impacted scores of people. Officials said the outbreak is strongly linked to recent graduation-related events and people gathering too closely.

"The administration and community now intend on taking some time to recover from this recent scare," the news release said.