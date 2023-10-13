Microbreweries and distilleries now allowed to operate in downtown Dawson City, Yukon

Dawson City, Yukon, could soon add distilleries and microbreweries to its list of places to check out when visiting the territory's former capital.

Recently, town council passed a motion to amend a bylaw which would allow breweries and distilleries to operate within the historic town site.

That's particularly exciting for Dawson City resident Alex Hakonson. He was behind the proposal to amend the bylaw.

"It came about because I've been looking at opening a distillery," he told CBC News.

"It turned out the zoning bylaw wouldn't allow it in the historic town site."

Hakonson said the only place he could open his distillery would be in the industrial area a few kilometres outside of town.

He went to the municipality to discuss modernizing the bylaw with the department of planning, and development, and then to council.

"It turns out that council agreed," Hakonson said.

The amended bylaw passed third reading last week.

Dawson City's Mayor Bill Kendrick said the decision received a unanimous vote.

"Council.. I know myself is interested in a diverse economy and offerings for visitors to town," he said. "We see small breweries and micro distilleries flourishing very often in the downtown areas of cities and towns, so this was merely a step that would allow for that possibility."

Now that the hardest part is out of the way, as Hakonson described it, he can focus on the next step of his plan.

"The next step is definitely to get our business plan solidified," he said.

"With the business plan, we can get our territorial license in place. We've already got our federal license in place. We'll buy the equipment, have it set up and then we're off to the races."

Hakonson said he doesn't have a location picked out yet, nor does he know whether he will buy or lease the building the distillery will operate from.

He says he's also playing around with names for the venture. He's thinking of something catchy, like the Dawson City Distilling Company.

Hakonson's proposal to set up shop in Dawson City hasn't officially been presented to mayor and council yet, but Kendrick says he's keen to review it when it crosses their desks.

"Of course anyone who wanted to open such a business would have all of the various regulations associated with the Yukon territorial government. With the development permit, etc., etc.," Kendrick said.

"I think innovative ideas should be embraced when they're good ones."

Hakonson said he is stoked at the thought of being a part of Dawson's local sustainability, and local production for food security.

""I think it will be really rewarding for the community and tourists," he said.

"I'm looking forward to trying to build some partnerships and have this be a real economic, but also cultural, slice of Dawson."