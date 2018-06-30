Brett Kissel announces northern tour dates

Canadian country music star Brett Kissel will be strumming his guitar and crooning to audiences in the North this fall.

The Alberta-born singer and songwriter has released upcoming dates for part two of his We Were That Song Tour which include performances in all three northern territories.

During the first part of his tour — from January to March — Kissel played over 50 shows across Canada, but according to a news release, he wanted to make it a truly nationwide tour.

"My goal for this tour was to play for as many fans as possible," Kissel said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we just didn't have enough time to fit all the dates into my schedule."

The second part of his tour begins in September and currently includes 30 tour dates.

Brett Kissel performs 'Anthem' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:03

Kissel is set to play in Whitehorse at the Yukon Arts Centre on Sept. 19, in Inuvik, N.W.T. at the Midnight Sun Complex on Sept. 22 and in Iqaluit at the Iqaluit Legion on Sept. 28.

This isn't the first time that the North has played host to big music stars. In 2007, American rock duo the White Stripes also played sold-out shows in Whitehorse, Yellowknife and Iqaluit.

Kissell received the Canadian Independent Music Association's Road Gold award for the first part of his Canadian tour. The certification recognizes artists that have sold 25,000 or more tickets in Canada over a 12-month period on the road.

He also won Male Artist of the Year, for the second year in a row, at the 2017 Canadian Country Music Awards in Saskatoon.

Alberta country music artist Dan Davidson, who won the 2017 Edmonton Music Prize, will join Kissel as a special guest for much of the tour. It has yet to be determined whether that will include the northern performance dates.