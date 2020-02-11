Alaskan Brent Sass wins 2020 Yukon Quest

He was the lead musher for much of the race, and Brent Sass maintained that position coming across the finish line Tuesday in Whitehorse's Shipyards Park.

For the second year in a row, Sass has won the Yukon Quest sled dog race. He also won the race in 2015.

On Tuesday, he arrived in Whitehorse to a cheering crowd of dozens of people just before 3 p.m.

"I'm extremely proud of that dog team down there, they did an amazing job," Sass said on Tuesday. "They all excelled. It was a really fun race."

Last week, he was also the first to reach the race's halfway point at Dawson City.

The roughly 1,600-kilometre race began with 15 mushers in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Feb. 1. Four mushers have since quit.

This is the second year in a row that Sass has come in first. <a href="https://t.co/eertidozdx">pic.twitter.com/eertidozdx</a> —@SteveCSilva

Yukoner Michelle Phillips was still in second place on Tuesday, a position she traded with Sass a few times during the race. She is expected to cross the finish line some time later on Tuesday.

Phillips is one of three Canadian mushers remaining in the competition.

Sass said it was a "slog" at times, with windy conditions and snow-covered trail. Southern Yukon received a significant amount of snow on Monday and Tuesday.

"I mean, there was no trail for 300 miles on the Yukon [River] — it was totally blown in," he said.

"I've run 13 Yukon Quests and I broke trail on this Quest ten times more than any of the other races put together. So yeah, it was a challenge."

Sass said he's now going to get his team ready for the Iditarod in Alaska next month. But first, he's going to enjoy his win.

"Probably drink a few beers and have some celebrations here," he said.