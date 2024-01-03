Content
Man banned from Yukon community over drug allegations now faces charges in Fort McPherson, N.W.T.

A man who was banned from Selkirk First Nation lands in the Yukon last year for allegedly trafficking drugs now stands accused of drug trafficking in Fort McPherson, N.W.T.

Brent Nibecker accused of drug trafficking, sexual assault on Boxing Day

A large building seen from the outside has a sign reading 'Yellowknife Courthouse' above the door.
The Yellowknife courthouse, pictured here in January 2022. Brent Nibecker, who was recently banned from Selkirk First Nation lands in the Yukon, is now in custody in the N.W.T. on drug-related charges in Fort McPherson. (Natalie Pressman/CBC)

In October, a Yukon Supreme Court judge ordered Brent Nibecker to stay off Selkirk lands, after the First Nation alleged Nibecker was selling drugs in Pelly Crossing, Yukon, and posed a safety risk to the community.

Nibecker is now in jail, accused of drug trafficking, sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats. The charges stem from an alleged incident on Boxing Day in Fort McPherson.

Nibecker is also charged with failing to obey a probation order in the community on Dec. 30.

He was scheduled to make an appearance in bail court in Yellowknife Wednesday morning.

