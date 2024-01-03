Man banned from Yukon community over drug allegations now faces charges in Fort McPherson, N.W.T.

A man who was banned from Selkirk First Nation lands in the Yukon last year for allegedly trafficking drugs now stands accused of drug trafficking in Fort McPherson, N.W.T.

In October, a Yukon Supreme Court judge ordered Brent Nibecker to stay off Selkirk lands, after the First Nation alleged Nibecker was selling drugs in Pelly Crossing, Yukon, and posed a safety risk to the community.

Nibecker is now in jail, accused of drug trafficking, sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats. The charges stem from an alleged incident on Boxing Day in Fort McPherson.

Nibecker is also charged with failing to obey a probation order in the community on Dec. 30.

He was scheduled to make an appearance in bail court in Yellowknife Wednesday morning.