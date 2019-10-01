Western Canadian musicians flood Whitehorse for BreakOut West

An annual music festival, conference and awards show is bringing artists from across Western Canada to Whitehorse this week.

BreakOut West runs Oct. 2 to 6, and is putting on more than 100 live music events. In addition to the 18 local bands featured, more than 30 groups from outside the territory will perform.

"There's a few acts from N.W.T., I think there's an act from Nunavut, and then British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba," said Elyssia Sasaki, special project co-ordinator with Music Yukon, which is part of the Western Canadian Music Alliance, the organization behind BreakOut West.

The Western Canadian Music Awards are scheduled for Thursday night. Yukon nominees are:

Diyet & the Love Soldiers for Indigenous Artist of the Year

Sarah MacDougall for Pop Artist of the Year and Recording of the Year

Brett Elliot for Visual Media Composer of the Year

Brandon Isaak for Blues Artist of the Year.

BreakOut West is also hosting a conference with professional development opportunities and panels for those in the music industry.

Organizers say the conference portion of event will cover topics such as how to make money beyond live performances and touring in remote communities.

BreakOut West takes place in a different city every year. It was last held in Whitehorse in 2011.

Tickets and festival wristbands are available on the BreakOut West website.