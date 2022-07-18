Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Firearms missing after Inuvik break-in: RCMP

RCMP in the N.W.T. community say four guns and jewelry were stolen from a home on Lagoon Road on Tuesday. One of the guns has been found, police said, but three are still unaccounted for.

The theft happened at a home on Lagoon Road a week ago

CBC News ·
An RCMP cruiser in Yellowknife on July 30, 2021. Police say they're investigating the theft of firearms and jewelry from a home in Inuvik on Tuesday. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

Police say three firearms are still missing after a break-in in Inuvik, N.W.T., a week ago. 

Local RCMP say four guns and jewelry were stolen from a home on Lagoon Road on Tuesday. One of the guns has been found, police said, but the following three are still unaccounted for: 

  • MK II semi automatic .22 caliber handgun.
  • Mossberg pump action 12 gauge shotgun.
  • Hatsan 12 gauge shotgun.

The theft is being investigated, and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP in Inuvik at 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now