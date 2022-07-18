Firearms missing after Inuvik break-in: RCMP

Police say three firearms are still missing after a break-in in Inuvik, N.W.T., a week ago.

Local RCMP say four guns and jewelry were stolen from a home on Lagoon Road on Tuesday. One of the guns has been found, police said, but the following three are still unaccounted for:

MK II semi automatic .22 caliber handgun.

Mossberg pump action 12 gauge shotgun.

Hatsan 12 gauge shotgun.

The theft is being investigated, and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP in Inuvik at 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).