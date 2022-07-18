Firearms missing after Inuvik break-in: RCMP
RCMP in the N.W.T. community say four guns and jewelry were stolen from a home on Lagoon Road on Tuesday. One of the guns has been found, police said, but three are still unaccounted for.
The theft happened at a home on Lagoon Road a week ago
Police say three firearms are still missing after a break-in in Inuvik, N.W.T., a week ago.
Local RCMP say four guns and jewelry were stolen from a home on Lagoon Road on Tuesday. One of the guns has been found, police said, but the following three are still unaccounted for:
- MK II semi automatic .22 caliber handgun.
- Mossberg pump action 12 gauge shotgun.
- Hatsan 12 gauge shotgun.
The theft is being investigated, and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP in Inuvik at 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).