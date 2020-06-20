Expect a summer scorcher as excessive heat warnings issued for several N.W.T. communities

It's a big day everyone. Not only is it the summer solstice and the longest day of the year but it's the start of a new season — summer. And summer is kicking off on a high note in the southern N.W.T., literally, with excessive heat warnings.

So, it's going to be a bit of a scorcher out there.

Hot first day of summer

Excessive heat warnings as issued Friday by Environment and Climate Change Canada. These warnings are for temperatures above 29 C. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

In the N.W.T., excessive heat warnings are issued when daytime high temperatures are set to be 29 C or higher. We saw this happening yesterday already, will continue through the day today and for some areas even into tomorrow. These high temperatures do pose a risk to health, especially through prolonged exposure.

The temperatures Friday afternoon were well above seasonal in the N.W.T. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Forecast highs in the thirties

The first day of summer through the NWT is set to be a hot one. Temperatures will bypass the 30 degree mark. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Heading through the day today, temperatures look to get into the low thirties. The highest temperatures will be felt in Wrigley and Fort Providence, where current forecasted highs are inching toward the June 20th records. Wrigley's June 20th high record was 30.9 C from 2013.

Temperatures are settling back towards seasonal in Wrigley and Fort Liard. Though some risks of thunderstorms remain. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Into Sunday, heat moves a little further east, away from Wrigley and Fort Liard, but still through the North and South Slave regions. This again, brings the possibility of record-breaking heat for June 21, particularly in Whati and Fort Providence.

The weather maker here

Warm air is over the N.W.T., which is sending those thermometers up. This comes from a broad upper ridge that is pushing the territory to drier conditions, as well as those temperatures six to ten degrees above normal.

A ridge in the upper atmosphere is bringing hot temperatures into the N.W.T. this weekend. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

But under this upper ridge, there is also the potential for some thunderstorm activity and even a spotty shower. This is especially true to the west of this system. Our thunderstorm risk today includes Fort Simpson, Fort Liard and Nahanni Butte.

Non-severe thunderstorm potential continues today through the N.W.T. under the upper ridge. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Protect yourself from the heat

Heat, like any extreme weather event, can cause harm. So, while we're all out enjoying the nice weather, let's remember to ensure we stay hydrated, use that SPF, wear a hat and head indoors if you get too hot.

Stay safe, and have a happy start to summer everyone!