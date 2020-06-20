Expect a summer scorcher as excessive heat warnings issued for several N.W.T. communities
Hot temperatures and risk of thunderstorms for our first day of summer
It's a big day everyone. Not only is it the summer solstice and the longest day of the year but it's the start of a new season — summer. And summer is kicking off on a high note in the southern N.W.T., literally, with excessive heat warnings.
So, it's going to be a bit of a scorcher out there.
Hot first day of summer
In the N.W.T., excessive heat warnings are issued when daytime high temperatures are set to be 29 C or higher. We saw this happening yesterday already, will continue through the day today and for some areas even into tomorrow. These high temperatures do pose a risk to health, especially through prolonged exposure.
Forecast highs in the thirties
Heading through the day today, temperatures look to get into the low thirties. The highest temperatures will be felt in Wrigley and Fort Providence, where current forecasted highs are inching toward the June 20th records. Wrigley's June 20th high record was 30.9 C from 2013.
Into Sunday, heat moves a little further east, away from Wrigley and Fort Liard, but still through the North and South Slave regions. This again, brings the possibility of record-breaking heat for June 21, particularly in Whati and Fort Providence.
The weather maker here
Warm air is over the N.W.T., which is sending those thermometers up. This comes from a broad upper ridge that is pushing the territory to drier conditions, as well as those temperatures six to ten degrees above normal.
But under this upper ridge, there is also the potential for some thunderstorm activity and even a spotty shower. This is especially true to the west of this system. Our thunderstorm risk today includes Fort Simpson, Fort Liard and Nahanni Butte.
Protect yourself from the heat
Heat, like any extreme weather event, can cause harm. So, while we're all out enjoying the nice weather, let's remember to ensure we stay hydrated, use that SPF, wear a hat and head indoors if you get too hot.
Stay safe, and have a happy start to summer everyone!
- Looking for more weather news? Keep up to date with Bradlyn's Blog.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.