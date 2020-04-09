This holiday weekend looks to be bright and cheery — at least weather wise

This year, the April holiday weekend is going to feel a little bit different as we all practice physical distancing.

Those turkey dinners are going to be leftovers all week… but can we complain about that?

As we head into the weekend, I'm looking forward to not only a bit of time to relax, but also the weather. So, if you're looking for a bit of a bright side to the weekend — look no further than the forecast, which is looking to be bright.

Sunshine and warming through the Yukon and N.W.T.

Sunshine is on the way, as another high pressure system pushes into the territories, clearing out those late season storms we've been watching move through this week.

A few flurries will be sticking around into Saturday morning, but after that, here comes the sun and warmer temperatures.

Temperature outlook for the North for Sunday April 12. (CBC)

Above normal temperatures through most of Nunavut

Nunavut has been dominated by high pressure bringing light winds and clear skies for the last week, and this weekend will be a continuation of that.

Temperatures remain above normal, especially in the Kitikmeot on Sunday. While the Kivalliq will see sun and seasonal temperatures.

Mostly clear skies and sunshine are in store across the territories for the weekend as high pressure moves through — though a low-pressure storm system is bringing snow to Baffin Island. (CBC)

Warm temperatures and snow on Baffin

The North is a vast area, so it can't all be sunshine. A low-pressure system is moving north across Baffin Island starting tonight. This will see periods of snow through to Monday.

The plus though? Temperatures are mild and well-above seasonal through the weekend.

With these warm conditions, expect to see some wonderful fluffy snow. Though accumulations are expected to be in the 10-20cm range across the island.

Some snow is headed over Baffin Island this weekend, with up to 20 centimetres in some communities. Iqaluit may get up to 15 centimetres. (CBC)

We're on the way up

Now, March ended with unseasonably cold temperatures, especially through the Yukon and N.W.T. where record lows were broken. But, as we head into next week, temperatures are climbing across the North.

Combine this with the increasing daylight, and it certainly feels as though spring is here.

And though we won't be able to physically be with our loved ones this weekend, I for one, am planning lots of Facetime calls and virtual get-togethers.

Enjoy the weekend, whatever the weather is in your community.