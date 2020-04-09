This holiday weekend looks to be bright and cheery — at least weather wise
Spring finally feels like it’s on the way across the North
This year, the April holiday weekend is going to feel a little bit different as we all practice physical distancing.
Those turkey dinners are going to be leftovers all week… but can we complain about that?
As we head into the weekend, I'm looking forward to not only a bit of time to relax, but also the weather. So, if you're looking for a bit of a bright side to the weekend — look no further than the forecast, which is looking to be bright.
Sunshine and warming through the Yukon and N.W.T.
Sunshine is on the way, as another high pressure system pushes into the territories, clearing out those late season storms we've been watching move through this week.
A few flurries will be sticking around into Saturday morning, but after that, here comes the sun and warmer temperatures.
Above normal temperatures through most of Nunavut
Nunavut has been dominated by high pressure bringing light winds and clear skies for the last week, and this weekend will be a continuation of that.
Temperatures remain above normal, especially in the Kitikmeot on Sunday. While the Kivalliq will see sun and seasonal temperatures.
Warm temperatures and snow on Baffin
The North is a vast area, so it can't all be sunshine. A low-pressure system is moving north across Baffin Island starting tonight. This will see periods of snow through to Monday.
The plus though? Temperatures are mild and well-above seasonal through the weekend.
With these warm conditions, expect to see some wonderful fluffy snow. Though accumulations are expected to be in the 10-20cm range across the island.
We're on the way up
Now, March ended with unseasonably cold temperatures, especially through the Yukon and N.W.T. where record lows were broken. But, as we head into next week, temperatures are climbing across the North.
Combine this with the increasing daylight, and it certainly feels as though spring is here.
And though we won't be able to physically be with our loved ones this weekend, I for one, am planning lots of Facetime calls and virtual get-togethers.
Enjoy the weekend, whatever the weather is in your community.
