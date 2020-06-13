Heavy rain and thunderstorms on tap this weekend in Yukon and N.W.T.
Rain accumulations this weekend could blow June averages out of the water
Well here we go again, rain is on tap for the weekend, and this time the accumulations are unseasonably high. It is certainly going to be a drenching for those in the southeast Yukon and southwest N.W.T., particularly Fort Liard and Watson Lake.
Is the rain going to stop our mid-June plans? Probably not, but with accumulations this high, it does call for a little bit more preparation. Rain this heavy means that everyone needs to be careful of flooding risk and be careful on waterways and around rivers. Make sure to always be prepared when you are out and adventuring.
Accumulations over 100 mm possible
Now, the rain has already started. Accumulations began yesterday and will continue through Tuesday when most rain will diminish through both the Yukon and N.W.T.
Fort Liard will be the place with the highest accumulations, with current models suggesting over 100 mm of rainfall. So far this June, Fort Liard has had over 30 mm of precipitation. With an additional 100 mm, that would more than double the June 1981-2010 average of 59.5mm.
Watson Lake will be the other community with high accumulation, with up to 80 mm through Tuesday. Again, blowing the seasonal precipitation amounts out of the water. The average for June in Watson Lake is 54.9mm.
Timeline of this system
Our major weather maker here is not just one system, but instead a series of surface lows combining into a trough of low pressure reaching through the Yukon from the provinces in the south.
Surface lows will continue to stay in place through the next few days, bringing heavy rainfall for most of the weekend. Though a little break from the constant precipitation looks likely overnight tonight.
Into Sunday and Monday, that heavy rain is back at it as the systems stay in place, bringing heavy accumulations almost constantly for the two days.
Thunderstorm risk, high winds and hail also possible
In addition to the rain, the risk of non-severe thunderstorms continues this weekend. These not only impact the Fort Liard and Watson Lake areas but communities down the Mackenzie and throughout the Yukon. There is potential through the weekend for high wind gusts, hail and of course, lightning.
