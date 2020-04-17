It certainly feels like spring! Messy weather continues through the Yukon and N.W.T.

Well, nothing screams spring like unseasonably warm temperatures and messy weather. This was the story this week through a few communities in the North and conditions will continue through the weekend.

Rain, snow, ice and freezing rain are set to come in waves through the Yukon and Northwest Territories. So, if you live there, expect a bit of a messy weekend.

You'll want the boots and jackets at the ready for any adventures outside.

Waves of weather through the weekend

Two rounds of rain and snow are moving through northern Yukon before heading through communities in the Mackenzie Delta, into the Sathu and over Great Slave Lake this weekend. One will start Saturday, and the other will move through tomorrow into Monday.

Take a look at how the weather moves through on Saturday

The first wave of messy weather starts Saturday morning through northern Yukon and the N.W.T. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

As the system moves through Saturday, it will head towards Great Slave Lake. This system will bring a combination of rain and snow. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Our weather making systems are riding along the jetstream through the Northwest Territories. This is why it seems like the same communities are getting blasted over and over again this weekend.

Some areas will continue their warm streaks, like Norman Wells and Fort Good Hope, and are more likely to see rain. Meanwhile, further east in the Northwest Territories, Deline and Colville Lake will see more snow.

Rain, snow, freezing rain and gusting winds

No matter exactly where the rain/snow barrier ends up with this system, expect some wet conditions. There is a risk of freezing rain through Inuvik, Fort Good Hope and down to Norman Wells Saturday because conditions look to change from rain to snow.

Combined, these spring weather systems aren't bringing a ton of accumulation. A few millimetres of rain is expected through communities like Norman Wells and Fort Smith. Whereas, the highest snowfall accumulations will be north of Great Bear Lake, and through Fort McPherson and Old Crow.

As they move through, however, also watch for winds gusting to 60 km/h particularly in the Sahtu.

Now, as the snow and rain continue into Monday, the warm temperatures we saw last week will not. Temperatures in the northern Yukon and through the northern N.W.T. look to drop back down to seasonal.

Here's a look at the snow and rainfall totals for the weekend:

Take a look at the snowfall expected over northern Yukon and the Northwest Territories. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)