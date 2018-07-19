Botulism warning issued for ready to eat pesto sold at Hay River market

The Northwest Territories' chief public health officer is advising people to throw out any ready to eat pesto prepared by Riverside Growers NT that was sold at the Fisherman's Wharf Market in Hay River between July 7 and 14.

The press release states there "is a risk of botulism related to consuming this product."

The release says the vendor has contacted people known to have purchased the pesto, and advised them to throw it away.

Botulism is an illness that affects the nervous system. It's caused by a bacteria called Clostridium botulinum and can result in paralysis.

Symptoms of botulism include fatigue, dizziness, dryness in the mouth, difficulty speaking and swallowing, headaches, nausea, vomiting, and paralysis that starts in the shoulders and moves down the body.

In severe cases, botulism can cause death.

Symptoms can start 12 to 36 hours after eating contaminated food, but symptoms for onset botulism can be seen up to 10 days later.

Anyone who has consumed the pesto and has any of the symptoms should seek medical attention.