N.W.T.'s boreal caribou population is generally going up, but key harvest info missing

The population of boreal caribou in most areas of the Northwest Territories is on the rise and can be sustained with some level of harvest, but that's not the case for all areas.

That's according to a newly-released report from the territorial government, produced by an independent consultant, Paragon Wildlife Research and Analysis.

The report focuses on sustainable harvest levels for boreal caribou — which are listed as a threatened species in Canada and locally — across the southern N.W.T. An estimated 6,000 to 7,000 boreal caribou live in the territory. The animals are a distinct population of woodland caribou, and the largest subspecies of caribou in the N.W.T., according to the government's website.

The study analyzed data from 10 years of boreal caribou monitoring, from 2008 to 2018, and looked at eight study areas in the southern N.W.T. The boreal caribou population south of Great Slave Lake, in the South Slave region, was found to be stable, the territory said.

However, the population south of the Mackenzie River in the Dehcho region was found to be slowly decreasing.

The population trends for these areas were estimated based on no harvesting at all and the report said that any level of continued harvest in the two areas could add to declines. It also points to habitat loss as a major threat to boreal caribou populations across the country.

Modelling scenarios suggest any harvest would impact boreal caribou numbers in the Dehcho South, Hay River Lowlands, and Pine Point/Buffalo Lake areas. It also showed that harvesting bulls impacts populations less than harvesting cows.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is tasked with monitoring boreal caribou populations in the South Slave, Dehcho and North Slave regions. That includes using radio collars and field monitoring with government partners.

The department also measures adult female survival and calf recruitment rates in these areas each year and uses this information to determine whether the population is increasing, stable or decreasing.

Little known about Indigenous harvest

The report notes that the "most important missing information for management decision-making is an accurate estimate of total boreal caribou harvest that includes both Indigenous and non-Indigenous harvest."

It says the estimated resident harvest of boreal caribou harvest is about 21 animals a year across the N.W.T. and "not likely to have a big impact" on the entire N.W.T. boreal caribou populations. However, it says little is known about the Indigenous harvest.

"Accurate estimates of total harvest would allow for a better understanding of population growth rates and the potential effects of hunting," the report reads in part.

"Harvest location information from all harvesters would allow the GNWT to assess risk to caribou in specific areas, especially those with fewer boreal caribou."

Plan to protect 'critical habitat'

"The GNWT continues to work with our co-management partners to wisely and sustainably manage boreal caribou populations for future generations," said Shane Thompson, minister of environment and natural resources in a statement.

"This report will support our ongoing efforts to conserve boreal caribou across the territory."

It says the territory, along with its co-management partners, are working on a five-range plan to protect "critical habitat across the N.W.T."

The report was meant to address community concerns about levels of boreal caribou harvesting in the southern N.W.T., the territory said.

It's also meant to address the territory's commitments to assess sustainable harvest levels for boreal caribou in the North Slave region before the Tłı̨chǫ All-Season Road is complete.

The report adds to the research and monitoring commitments of all co-management partners under federal and territorial boreal caribou recovery strategies.

That includes Indigenous governments and organizations, renewable resource boards and others

The government plans to work with co-management partners to consider, based on the new information from the report, how to conserve and recover boreal caribou.

The public will be asked to give input if there are recommendations to limit or restrict resident harvest, the department said.