'Boolesque' show brings Halloween thrills and chills to Yellowknife

It's not your grandad's burlesque show.

A skeleton clad in pearls and sequined pasties is stationed at the entrance of Yellowknife's Top Knight as songs from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Beetlejuice ring out over the speakers.

Boolesque, a Halloween-themed burlesque show, features 18 different acts ranging from live singing, comedy, classic burlesque and even some blood and gore.

"There's a little taste of everything really," said Breanna Bray, one of the directors and producers of Boolesque.

Equal parts titillating and terrifying, the independently organized pop-op show included 23 performers of all genders and bodies clad in masks, vampire teeth and sequins. They performed to sold out shows on Friday and Saturday night.

This skeleton dolled up like a burlesque performer greeted audience members as they entered. (Emily Blake/CBC)

Chatting at a rehearsal, Mikaila Abbott, who performs as Persephone Sinclair — named after the queen of the underworld in Greek mythology — talks about the show.

"The best part of the Halloween show is it takes something that should be scary and off-putting but there is a twist to it that kind of pulls you in," she said.

"It's spooky, it's sexy, it's a lot of fun."

Mikala Abbott performs as Persephone Sinclair (Danielle Gillard)

Sinclair's performance for boolesque was a duet. Her character was waiting for her partner to come home when she "learns a little bit more than I wanted to know about what she's been up to."

'Culture is not a costume'

While Halloween is the perfect holiday for people who like to dress up, there can be concerns about things like cultural appropriation or things getting too gory when it comes to costumes.

Breanna Bray, Samantha Marriott and Paige MacIntosh (left to right) are the co-directors and producers of Boolesque. (Emily Blake/CBC )

To address those and any other issues head on, Boolesque organizers Bray, Samantha Marriott and Paige MacIntosh came up with a safety policy for the cast, crew, photographer and venue. They also spoke with the cast about any concerns they had.

"People can feel vulnerable you know being naked in front of each other and we wanted to set those proper boundaries of what is expected in this certain type of environment and what isn't," said MacIntosh.

"That's our main goal is to make sure that our audience feels safe watching the show as well as our performers feel safe in this space performing."

Both Boolesque shows on Friday and Saturday sold out. (Emily Blake/CBC)

That's something Abbott said she appreciated as a performer, adding "culture is not a costume."

"Even though it's a place to be spooky and sexy ... we would never want someone to feel uncomfortable or demeaned or laughed at," she said.

"They've been really careful about it, so that's I think good because I wouldn't want to be a part of a show where someone is wearing a costume that I felt demeaned or degraded any group of people."

For her own performance, Abbott said they came to a consensus to tone the gore and she ended up liking the the act more because of it.

"There is gore in it, but I feel like there has been a lot of care put into making sure that even though it's sort of depicting scary and fantasy situations, a lot of times those things can be real life and keeping things on the side of fantasy and less into real life where someone could be upset."