Man charged with mischief after bomb threat at Yukon Arts Centre

Whitehorse RCMP say a man has been charged with mischief after a bomb threat was made to the Yukon Arts Centre.

The main theatre at the facility was evacuated on Thursday evening, midway through an hour-long show.

Arlin McFarlane, who was one of the 46 people in the audience, says the centre's programming director came out on stage during the performance and directed people to leave.

"So everybody calmly stood up and evacuated in a calm and organized way, and we moved outside and then we were moved over into a further parking lot, and then we were moved over into a further parking lot," McFarlane said.

McFarlane says there were many police and fire vehicles outside the centre.

She says the group was eventually moved into the Yukon University gym before being allowed to go to their vehicles and leave.

RCMP said Friday that no bomb was found during a search of the facility.

They say a man who was "known to them" was arrested for public mischief. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.