No injuries, students back in class after bomb threat at Fort Simpson, N.W.T., high school

Students at Líídlįį Kúę Regional High School in Fort Simpson were evacuated from the building Wednesday morning after a bomb threat.

Principal Benjamin Adams heard that a bomb threat had been posted on social media shortly before 11 a.m., according to a letter posted to Facebook.

Students were sent to the elementary school gym, then taken home. Adams got in touch with the RCMP, who he said arrived at the school "within minutes."

In a statement, RCMP said they have determined "the threat is not credible."

Still, they are working closely with police in the Edmonton area as their investigation continues.

In his public letter, Adams reassured parents and guardians that "everything is under control" at the high school.

No one was injured, and the RCMP indicated it was safe to reopen the high school, so students are back in class this afternoon.

"We take these threats very seriously and want to reassure parents that our students' safety and well-being are paramount," said Adams. "Our school counsellor is available for students should they want to avail of this service."

Anyone with information about the bomb threat is asked to call the Fort Simpson RCMP.