Métis woman boils moose guts and the 'taste is indescribable' 

Raised on wild meat, Alicea Delorme loves it all.

Nothing goes to waste … not even the guts.

"It's very important to me and my family to maintain a traditional lifestyle and a big part of that is the healthy foods we harvest from the land," she said from her home in Fort Resolution, N.W.T.

Delorme says she eats fresh meat nearly every day, but getting guts is rare.

"It's a delicacy," she said.

Delorme recently boiled up some moose guts after her brother brought a moose home.

But first she got a lesson from her aunt on how to clean them in a lake.

Delorme says nothing goes to waste when her family eats wild meat. (Submitted by Alicea Delorme)

"It was pretty simple actually," she said.

"Scrub and wash with your hands ... keep washing them, turning them inside out and hand washing them."

Delorme says she comes from a family of hunters and harvesters.

"My dad, brothers and husband are always on the go somewhere," she said.

And it's important that everyone does their part.

"Our culture and traditional lifestyle is very much alive in our family."

After learning from her aunt how to clean the guts, it was time to throw them in the pot.

"I usually boil them for an hour or so ... maybe two hours," Delorme said.

She says the result is "indescribable."

"You have to taste it to know what I mean."

Delorme says the taste of moose gut is hard to describe but that they are a chewy delicacy. (Submitted by Alicea Delorme)

Delorme shared a picture of her boiled moose guts in CBC's Arctic Kitchen Facebook group.

It was wildly popular.

"Whoa. Never thought people eat that … never ever ate the guts before, interesting," commented one member of the group.

"Extra salt and chew like gum ... it's the best," said another.

Delorme says she was surprised her post got so much attention.

"I see a lot of comments of people wishing and hoping for some," she said.

"I never thought my moose guts post would go viral."