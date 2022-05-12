Boil water advisory issued for Hay River, K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Kakisa

Residents of Enterprise, Kakisa and those who remain in Hay River and on the K'atl'odeeche First Nation reserve are being told to boil their drinking water as flooding in Hay River affects the town's infrastructure.

In a news release Thursday, the N.W.T.'s department of health and social services said residents should boil their water for at least a full minute if they're planning to use it for drinking, cooking, making ice cubes, washing food, preparing infant formula or brushing their teeth.

The advisory is a precaution. The department said any power outages or other issues caused by the flood could stop the drinking water from getting disinfected before it's distributed.

Residents who can't boil their water and who don't have another method of treating their water are being advised to drink bottled water instead.