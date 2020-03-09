City of Iqaluit recommends boiling water as precaution in several areas

The City of Iqaluit has issued a precautionary boil water recommendation for several locations as a water line will be repaired on Tuesday.

According to a Monday news release from the city's chief administrative officer, a main water line is being accessed during the permanent repair to a water line across from the hospital.

The city recommends residents in the affected areas boil water for one minute before drinking.

Boil water precautions are being recommended between 3:00 p.m. on March 10 to 3:00 p.m. on March 12 for the following areas: