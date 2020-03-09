City of Iqaluit recommends boiling water as precaution in several areas
The City of Iqaluit has issued a precautionary boil water recommendation for several locations as a water line will be repaired on Tuesday.
Water line repair being completed near hospital on Tuesday
According to a Monday news release from the city's chief administrative officer, a main water line is being accessed during the permanent repair to a water line across from the hospital.
The city recommends residents in the affected areas boil water for one minute before drinking.
Boil water precautions are being recommended between 3:00 p.m. on March 10 to 3:00 p.m. on March 12 for the following areas:
- Keewatin Air 1542.
- Canadian North Hangar 1540.
- Airport Terminal 1540.
- Ukkivik Lane 1538, 1535, and 1531.
- Federal Road 922, 923, 926, 927, 961, 969, 1307, 1318, 1405, 1502, 1519, 1521, 1546, 1548, and 1550.
- Mivvik Street 630, 924, 933, 935, 944, 946, 1036, 1075, 1077, 1079, 1080, 1081, 1084, 1085, 1087 -1089, 1091, 1120 -1127, 1133, 1135, and 1518.
- Niuraivik Lane 1053 and 1056.
- Qamaniqtuaq Street 1093, 1095, 1099, and 1101.
- Ikaluktuutuaq Drive 1103-1107.
- Iglulik Drive 726, 728, 730, 734, 736, 738, 1000, 1010, 1012, 1016, 1018, 1020, 1022, 1024, 1026, 1028, 1030, and 1034.
- Fred Coman Street 760, 762, 764-772, 774-776, 778, 779, 782, 784, 786, 788, 790, 792, 794, 806, and 810.
- Natsiq Street 761, 803-805, and 808.
- Queen Elizabeth Way 616, 622, 624, and 626.
- Nunavut Drive 901, 902, 917, and 918.
- Kangiq and Iniq Drive 510, 900, 903, 957, and 959.
- Niaqunngusiariaq 502.
- Qulliq Court 504, 506, 508, 513, 515, 517, 519, 5304, 5306, 5308, 5310, 5312, 5314, 5316, 5318, 5320, 5322, 5324, and 5326.
- All of Plateau Subdivision.
