Boil water advisory lifted in Fort Simpson
After a flood in the Dehcho prompted a temporary boil water advisory, residents of Fort Simpson can begin drinking water supplied through the village's pipes once again.
The N.W.T.'s environmental health officer says no illness reported from drinking water
The boil water advisory for Fort Simpson residents is now lifted for all residents connected to piped water, the N.W.T.'s chief environmental health officer says.
Previously, residents who were connected to the Village of Fort Simpson's piped system were asked to boil their water due to high turbidity and muddy water, a news release issued today states.
There has been no illness associated with drinking water reported in the community.
The Health Department recommends that residents and businesses flush their water supply by:
- running all cold water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before use;
- flushing and cleaning all equipment that uses water, such as soda fountains, coffee makers and ice-making machines, for at least one minute;
- change all filters, such as tap-mounted carbon filters;
- run water softeners through a regeneration cycle; and
- drain and refill hot water heaters and holding tanks.