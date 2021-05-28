Boil water advisory lifted in Fort Simpson

The boil water advisory for Fort Simpson residents is now lifted for all residents connected to piped water, the N.W.T.'s chief environmental health officer says.

Previously, residents who were connected to the Village of Fort Simpson's piped system were asked to boil their water due to high turbidity and muddy water, a news release issued today states.

There has been no illness associated with drinking water reported in the community.

The Health Department recommends that residents and businesses flush their water supply by: