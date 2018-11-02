Boil-water advisory lifted for Deline

People in Deline, N.W.T., can now start using tap water as normal, after a nine-day boil-water advisory was lifted Friday afternoon.

The chief environmental officer for the territory put the advisory in place as a precaution on Oct. 24, because the water supply in community was murky.

It's now back to acceptable levels.

The Health Department recommends that people run faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before using the water, and flush any other equipment that uses tap water, such as ice machines, coffee makers and filters.