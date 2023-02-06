Boil water advisory for all of Iqaluit after weekend repairs to water system

Water service is back on in Iqaluit, but the city is asking residents to boil their water until further notice.

The city issued a public service announcement Sunday evening noting that as of Monday, the boil water advisory would affect both piped and trucked water services.

The boil water advisory follows a weekend of interrupted water service as the city repaired some of its pipes, amidst extreme cold warnings and temperatures near –40 C. The city initially announced a water shutdown to certain areas of the city Friday morning, followed by a notice asking residents to conserve water over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, the city announced a city-wide water shutdown in order to repair the water line near the Astro Hill complex. Service started being restored later that evening, but was delayed in some areas as workers had to repair a water line near the Tammaativvik medical boarding home.

That work continued into Sunday, though piped water service returned to the rest of the city. On Sunday afternoon, the city announced water had been restored to the boarding home.

The city said the boil water advisory will be lifted by Public Health after it tests the water system.

Anyone in a rental unit who still doesn't have water should contact their landlord to bring in a contractor to clear the line.