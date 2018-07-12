Boil water advisory issued for Inuvik, N.W.T.

The territorial government is advising people in Inuvik to boil their drinking water for at least one minute before consumption.

No illnesses have been reported, and the boil water advisory is precautionary.

A department of health news release states the boil water advisory is in relation to high turbidity levels in the river, or muddy water. The turbidity is caused by high water levels.

The water quality is being monitored by the chief environmental health officer and the Town of Inuvik.

The news release also advises residents to boil water used for ice, preparing food, and dental hygiene. The release emphasizes the need to boil water used to prepare infant formulas.

Residents are advised not to drink water from public fountains.

The release said that Brita filters are not a safe option for water treatment. Rather, residents can use bottled water, distillation, reverse osmosis, or a filter of 1 micron or less.

The release said that residents can shower, bathe, and wash using tap water, if they do not swallow any water.