Chlorine prompts boil water advisory in Gjoa Haven

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, because of inconsistent chlorine levels at the community's water treatment plant, says Nunavut's health department. 

Water pours out of a tap in CBC Nunavut's kitchen in Iqaluit on March 1, 2022. The territory's health department issued a boil water advisory for Gjoa Haven on Wednesday. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Health officials say all water that's being consumed should be boiled for at least a minute. That includes water being used to wash fruits and vegetables, to cook, and to brush teeth.

The department says it'll let the community know when the advisory has lifted. 

