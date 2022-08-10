Chlorine prompts boil water advisory in Gjoa Haven

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, because of inconsistent chlorine levels at the community's water treatment plant, according to the territory's health department.

Health officials say all water that's being consumed should be boiled for at least a minute. That includes water being used to wash fruits and vegetables, to cook, and to brush teeth.

The department says it'll let the community know when the advisory has lifted.