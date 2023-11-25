Muddy water prompts boil water advisory in Délı̨nę, N.W.T.

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the community of Délı̨nę.

The measure is being taken because water in the community has more mud in it than usual, the Department of Health and Social Services said in the notice Friday afternoon.

Residents are being urged to boil water used for drinking, preparing food, and dental hygiene for at least one minute. The department said boiling water is especially important while preparing infant formulas.

Distillation, reverse osmosis and using a filter size of 1 micron absolute or less are other processes that can make the water safe to drink, the advisory said. Putting water through a Brita filter, however, doesn't disinfect the water.

"The Chief Public Health Officer, in collaboration with the community government, will continue to monitor the situation and provide formal notice to lift this boil water advisory," the notice reads.

The Health Department said water for showering and bathing doesn't need to be boiled.