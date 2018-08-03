Boil water advisory issued in Whale Cove, Nunavut

The Nunavut Department of Health has issued a boil water advisory for Whale Cove.

"This is a precautionary measure due to total coliform bacteria in the water system," reads a news release issued Friday morning by the department.

Whale Cove has seen frequent boil water advisories in the past.

The Department of Community and Government Services is installing a temporary water treatment plant, which is designed to remove total coliforms. The $500,000 project for the emergency water supply was announced last year.

Installation of the plant is scheduled to be completed by mid-August and, until a permanent solution is developed, it will operate during the summer to mitigate water quality issues.

Total coliforms are a group of bacteria that are naturally found on plants and in soils, water, and in human and animal waste, according to Health Canada.

Nunavut's health department said updates will be provided to the community when available.

During a boil water advisory, all drinking water must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

It also must be boiled for the following purposes:

preparing infant formulas

preparing juice and ice cubes

washing fruits and vegetables

cooking

brushing teeth.

People can shower and bathe using tap water, but should avoid swallowing it.