Boil water advisory issued for some South Slave communities

The spring break up has prompted a boil water advisory in Hay River, Enterprise, Kakisa and K'atl'Odeeche First Nation.

Public health is asking residents in these communities to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking it, because of an increase of muddy water caused by the spring breakup.

"This advisory is precautionary in nature, and is due to a reoccurrence of higher than normal turbidity," said a statement from the Chief Environmental Health Officer late Sunday afternoon.

"There have been no illnesses associated with drinking water reported in the community."

The boil water advisory applies to all water that's used for drinking, preparing food, ice cubes, washing fruit and vegetables, dental hygiene, and the preparation of infant formulas. Public health says people can bathe and wash using tap water, but to avoid swallowing it.

Public health also says not to drink from public water fountains in these communities.

"Brita-type drinking water filters, which use activated carbon filters, are not a safe method for treating water," said public health in a statement.

The statement goes on to say that distillation, reverse osmosis, and filters that use a filter size of one micron absolute or less are acceptable for cleaning water.