Boil water advisory issued for Sachs Harbour

A boil water advisory has been issued for Sachs Harbour, N.W.T.

According to a news release from the chief environmental health officer Wednesday evening, all residents in the community should boil all water meant for consumption for at least one minute before use.

That includes all drinking water and water used for preparing food, hot and cold beverages and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, and dental hygiene. Residents can still shower, bathe or wash using tap water, but should avoid swallowing the water.

The advisory issued is "precautionary in nature," the release says, and is due to the higher than normal turbidity —cloudiness — in drinking water. No illnesses have been associated with drinking water in the community.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation and an update will be issued when the advisory is lifted.

Alternatives to boiling water include using bottled water or water that has been processed by either distillation or reverse osmosis is acceptable, the release says.

As well, Brita-type drinking water filters, which use activated carbon filters, are not a safe method for treating water during a boil water advisory and they do not disinfect the water.

To see answers to frequently asked questions during a boil water advisory go to the territory's website.