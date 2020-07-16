Boil water advisory for Resolute has been lifted
Residents of Resolute no longer have to boil water before drinking or preparing food. Nunavut's Department of Health lifted the boil water advisory on Thursday.
Advisory was put in place last week because of scheduled water system maintenance
Residents of Resolute no longer have to boil water before drinking or preparing food.
Nunavut's Department of Health lifted the boil water advisory on Thursday, according to a news release.
The advisory was put in place July 9 as a precaution, due to scheduled water system maintenance.
Residents of the hamlet had been asked to boil water for at least one minute before drinking or preparing food with it.