Boil water advisory issued for Resolute Bay

Nunavut's Health Department is issuing a boil water advisory for residents of Resolute Bay.

The advisory was announced in a Wednesday news release.

It said it's a precautionary measure due to scheduled maintenance at the water treatment plant.

Residents are asked to bring all drinking water to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute, including water used in cooking, to wash fruits and vegetables, and for brushing teeth.

The temporary advisory comes as three other Nunavut communities remain under a water advisory.

A week ago, the Health Department issued a reminder to residents of Sanikiluaq to continue to use the reverse osmosis units that have been installed in each household for all drinking water.

That advisory came a day after the territory issued a boil water advisory for Baker Lake as a precautionary measure due to high turbidity (cloudy water) levels.

The department issued a similar boil water advisory for Kugluktuk on June 8, citing high turbidity levels.