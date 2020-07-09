Nunavut's Department of Health is asking those in the hamlet of Resolute to boil their water before drinking or preparing food with it.

The boil water advisory begins at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, a government news release states.

According to the Health Department, the advisory comes as a precaution to scheduled water system maintenance.

The advisory will be lifted once the maintenance work is done and samples confirm the water is safe to consume again.

All water used for drinking or consumption — like preparing infant formulas, ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking and brushing teeth — should be boiled for a minimum of one minute.

To boil water, the government suggests residents use a pot on a stove or an electric kettle without an automatic shut-off button.

People do not have to boil water to shower or wash dishes, the news release said.