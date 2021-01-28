Boil water advisory lifted in Rankin Inlet

The Department of Health lifted a boil water advisory in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, on Friday morning.

The precautionary measure was issued on Thursday based on low levels of chlorine in the water system, the department said in a news release.

The territory said at the time of issuance that it was working with the Department of Community and Government Services to investigate the situation and more water tests were being done.

Residents were previously told to bring all drinking water to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. This is no longer in effect.