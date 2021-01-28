Boil water advisory in effect in Rankin Inlet

The Department of Health has issued a boil water advisory in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

"This is a precautionary measure based on low levels of chlorine in the water system," the department said in a news release Thursday.

It is working with the Department of Community and Government Services to investigate the situation. More water tests are being done, the release said.

All drinking water must be brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.

That includes water used for the following purposes:

Preparing infant formula.

Preparing juice or ice cubes.

Cooking.

Washing fruits and vegetables.

Brushing teeth.

Updates will be provided to the community when they're available, the department said.