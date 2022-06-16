Boil water advisory issued for some residents in Carmacks, Yukon

The Yukon government has issued a boil water advisory for residents that use private wells in Carmacks.

In a Thursday news release, the government said it's a precautionary step to protect health because wells may be affected by flooding from the Yukon River.

The community is currently under a flood warning issued earlier this week.

The government says water from private wells in Carmacks should be boiled for two minutes before it's used, including for drinking, cleaning and preparing food, and brushing teeth.

"Residents should keep a 72-hour supply of water on hand in case water supplies are impacted by flooding," the release states.

It said people can get more information by calling Environmental Health Services toll free at 1-800-661-0408 ext. 8391, or at 867-667-8391.