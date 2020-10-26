Boil water advisories lifted for Pond Inlet, Baker Lake

A boil water advisory that's been in place in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, since July has been lifted, along with a similar advisory in Baker Lake. The Baker Lake advisory had been in place since Oct. 14.

The territory's Department of Health issued two news releases on Monday notifying residents.

The department issued the advisories in both communities as a precautionary measure in response to high turbidity levels, or muddy water.

Baker Lake has seen a series of boil water advisories over the last few months.