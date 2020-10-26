Skip to Main Content
Boil water advisories lifted for Pond Inlet, Baker Lake
The Nunavut Department of Health notified residents Monday that boil water advisories in Baker Lake and Pond Inlet had been lifted.

Advisory had been in place in Pond Inlet since July

A boil water advisory that's been in place in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, since July has been lifted, along with a similar advisory in Baker Lake. The Baker Lake advisory had been in place since Oct. 14.

The territory's Department of Health issued two news releases on Monday notifying residents.

The department issued the advisories in both communities as a precautionary measure in response to high turbidity levels, or muddy water.

Baker Lake has seen a series of boil water advisories over the last few months.

