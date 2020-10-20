Boil water advisory lifted for Hay River, K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Kakisa
A boil water advisory that's been in place in Hay River, the K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Kakisa, N.W.T., since Sept. 2 has been lifted.
N.W.T. Health department recommends residents and businesses flush their water supplies
A boil water advisory that's been in place in Hay River, the K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Kakisa, N.W.T., since Sept. 2 has been lifted.
In a Tuesday release, the Department of Health recommends residents and businesses flush their water supply by doing the following:
- Run all cold water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before use.
- Flush and clean all water using equipment, such as soda fountains, coffee makers and ice-making machines, for at least one minute.
- Change all point of use filters (tap-mounted carbon filters, Brita filters, etc).
- Flush and clean all coffee machines.
- Drain and flush all ice-making machines.
- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
- Drain and refill hot water heaters.
- Drain and clean water holding tanks.
Over the summer, similar advisories were issued and lifted a few times due to higher than normal turbidity, or muddy water.
The territory said there have been no illnesses associated with drinking water reported in Hay River.