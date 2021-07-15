Boil water advisory lifted in Kugluktuk
Nunavut's Department of Health says it is lifting a boil water advisory in Kugluktuk. It was initially put in place due to high turbidity (cloudy water).
Advisory was issued June 8
An advisory was issued on June 8, more than a month ago.
At the time, the government said the advisory was being put in place due to high turbidity (cloudy water).
