Boil water advisory lifted in Iqaluit

The City of Iqaluit has lifted the city-wide boil water advisory that had been in place since March 1.

Public Service Announcement<br>Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted Citywide<br>March 04, 2022 – Iqaluit, Nunavut <a href="https://t.co/4zZQUELt31">pic.twitter.com/4zZQUELt31</a> —@CityofIqaluit

Earlier this week, the city said they put the "precautionary" advisory in place after a water line lost pressure while city workers were repairing a valve.

This was the latest in a series of water issues that have affected the city over the past six months, including a city-wide boil water advisory in January that lasted for more than a week, and a do-not-consume order that lasted for more than two months in 2021 due to concerns about fuel contamination in the city's water supply.

This time, director of public works Simon Dorion said there was nothing to suggest that there were any actual problems in the water — but, because the system depressurized, the city had to run tests to be sure.

Those tests have come back clean, and city residents can now use and drink their water as normal.