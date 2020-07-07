Boil water advisory lifted again for Hay River, K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Kakisa

A boil water advisory that's been in place in Hay River, the K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Kakisa, N.W.T., since June 19 has been lifted.

Residents who get their water from the Town of Hay River's water supply were previously asked to boil their water because of "higher than normal turbidity, or muddy water," says a news release from the chief public health officer issued Monday evening.

The boil water advisory was put in place just days after a month-long advisory for the same communities was lifted on June 16.

Monday's news release says no illnesses associated with drinking the water have been reported.

Turbidity in the water was caused by the spring breakup of ice in the river, says the release. The Town of Hay River and the chief environmental health officer say turbidity levels in treated water have now dropped to acceptable levels and drinking water can be used normally.

The Department of Health and Social Services does recommend that residents and businesses flush their water supplies. They can do so by:

Running all cold water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute.

Flushing and cleaning all equipment that uses water for at least one minute. Such equipment includes soda fountains, coffee makers and ice-making machines.

Changing all point-of-use filters, such as tap-mounted carbon filters and Brita filters.

Flushing and cleaning all coffee machines.

Draining and flushing all ice-making machines.

Running water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Draining and refilling hot water heaters.

Draining and cleaning water-holding tanks.

The department has more information and a video on how to drain and clean water tanks here.