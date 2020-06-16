Boil water advisory lifted for Hay River, K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Kakisa

The chief environmental health officer of the Northwest Territories said the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for Hay River, K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Kakisa.

Normal use of drinking water can begin again, according to a news release sent Tuesday from the office of the chief public health officer.

The precautionary advisory had been put in place on May 13, due to "higher than normal turbidity, or muddy water."

The turbidity in the source water, says the release, was a result of the spring break-up of ice in the river.

"The Town of Hay River and the chief environmental health officer have observed that the turbidity levels have dropped to acceptable levels in treated water from the water plant."

No illnesses associated with drinking water were reported in the community, states the release.

Residents and businesses are still being encouraged by the Department of Health and Social Services to flush their water by doing the following:

Run all cold water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before using them.

Flush and clean all water-using equipment, for at least one minute.

Change all point of use filters.

Flush and clean all coffee machines, drain and flush ice-making machines.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Drain and refill hot water heaters.

Drain and clean water-holding tanks.

More information from the department on how to drain and clean water-holding tanks can be found here.